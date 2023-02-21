Expert Connections
Autism Foundation of Oklahoma implementing new statewide outreach and support program

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma (AFO) is beginning a new statewide outreach and support strategy called AFO On the Road.

It’s an opportunity for the AFO team to share resources and support counties throughout Oklahoma by visiting them one-on-one.

The program aims to accelerate resource connections and positively impact Oklahoma’s autism community by creating meaningful relationships with local agencies that serve children and adults with autism. It allows AFO to meet and learn from families/individuals to help better their ability to provide resources and support in different areas of the state.

Emily Scott, the Executive Director of the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma, said they are excited to connect with the communities they serve.

“Our goal is to build relationships with local agencies, learn from autistic individuals and their families, and highlight the great work happening across the state for those with autism and other disabilities,” Scott said.

As part of the initiative, the foundation will be in Comanche County at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, at Eisenhower High School for their first stop.

While in each county, AFO team members will highlight agencies and other entities on their social media and website for how they serve Oklahomans with autism and other disabilities.

For more information about the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma, you can visit their site here.

