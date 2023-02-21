City of Lawton planning to approve new company for Westside Industrial Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The veil is being pulled back on the City of Lawton’s mysterious “Blue Braveheart Project.”

In a special city council meeting planned for Thursday, council members are set to vote whether or not a cobalt refinery will call Lawton home.

The meeting is happening on at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

If approved, Delaware-based Westwin Elements Inc. would build a cobalt, nickel, and other critical element refinery in the west side industrial park.

It would also create more than 2,300 jobs, and require Westwin to make a $450 million capital investment in the creation of the refinery and to operate the refinery for a minimum of 10 years.

However, it would cost the City’s Capital Improvement Plan fund $10 million for providing, construction, and installing certain public improvements, like extending public water, and sewer utility lines.

If the project is allowed to move forward, construction will have to begin on or before December 31 of this year.

