Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Lawton planning to approve new company for Westside Industrial Park

The veil is being pulled back on the City of Lawton’s mysterious “Blue Braveheart Project.”
The veil is being pulled back on the City of Lawton’s mysterious “Blue Braveheart Project.”
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The veil is being pulled back on the City of Lawton’s mysterious “Blue Braveheart Project.”

In a special city council meeting planned for Thursday, council members are set to vote whether or not a cobalt refinery will call Lawton home.

The meeting is happening on at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

If approved, Delaware-based Westwin Elements Inc. would build a cobalt, nickel, and other critical element refinery in the west side industrial park.

It would also create more than 2,300 jobs, and require Westwin to make a $450 million capital investment in the creation of the refinery and to operate the refinery for a minimum of 10 years.

However, it would cost the City’s Capital Improvement Plan fund $10 million for providing, construction, and installing certain public improvements, like extending public water, and sewer utility lines.

If the project is allowed to move forward, construction will have to begin on or before December 31 of this year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
A 2020 ice storm caused damage to our dish which led to where we are today.
EXPLAINER: What caused signal issues for some KSWO viewers, when it will be fixed
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
Lawton rap artist Kane Kuhtti wants to promote change and unity with police through her latest...
Artist tries to spread message of unity through music video
The organization travels across the state of Oklahoma and sets up shop on different land loaned...
OCCRA kicks off round one of racing season

Latest News

Lawton Farmers Market will be hosting classes for those who have questions about gardening
When is the right time to garden?
A group of Lawton residents took to the stage as they auditioned for the first-ever “Lawton’s...
Talented artists showcase their entertainment skills in Lawton
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
Mayor Dr. Roger Johnson and Town Treasurer Yolonda Ramos were presented plaques for their work...
Medicine Park recognized as Purple Heart city