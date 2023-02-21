Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPS’ Project Aware to host “I heart my heart” community mental health event

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Project Aware is holding a community event focused on students’ mental health.

7News spoke with the Project Aware Coordinator, Danna Bross, to discuss the upcoming event and its importance for the youth.

Project Aware aims to promote youth mental health awareness among schools and communities and improve connections to services for school-age youth.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, at the Life Ready Center, Project Aware will host “I heart my heart.” The event is designed for LPS students and parents to build a much-needed awareness of resources in the area and promote mental health.

Twenty-two agencies from the community will be on-site and available to discuss the importance of mental health and provide additional information about available resources.

Bross said there’s always been a stigma around mental health and that society needs to escape that mindset. In today’s climate, the general public’s anxiety and depression levels have increased, and the students at LPS are not exempt from that.

She said they strive to help youth develop healthy social and emotional learning skills. Doing so helps them live a healthier life, both personally and academically.

For more information about Project Aware and other upcoming Lawton Public Schools events, you can visit their site here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
A 2020 ice storm caused damage to our dish which led to where we are today.
EXPLAINER: What caused signal issues for some KSWO viewers, when it will be fixed
Lawton rap artist Kane Kuhtti wants to promote change and unity with police through her latest...
Artist tries to spread message of unity through music video
The organization travels across the state of Oklahoma and sets up shop on different land loaned...
OCCRA kicks off round one of racing season

Latest News

The line of storms will develop around midnight out west
Showers & mostly elevated storms after midnight | 2/21PM
Autism Foundation of Oklahoma implementing new statewide outreach and support program
Autism Foundation of Oklahoma implementing new statewide outreach and support program
Her most prominent role was as Blanche Devereaux on The Golden Girls.
TODAY IN OKLA. HISTORY: Rue McClanahan is born in Healdton
His mother Ciara Randall, 31, and her husband, Richard Randall, allegedly took Kaiden on...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Missing child found safe