LPS’ Project Aware to host “I heart my heart” community mental health event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Project Aware is holding a community event focused on students’ mental health.

7News spoke with the Project Aware Coordinator, Danna Bross, to discuss the upcoming event and its importance for the youth.

Project Aware aims to promote youth mental health awareness among schools and communities and improve connections to services for school-age youth.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, at the Life Ready Center, Project Aware will host “I heart my heart.” The event is designed for LPS students and parents to build a much-needed awareness of resources in the area and promote mental health.

Twenty-two agencies from the community will be on-site and available to discuss the importance of mental health and provide additional information about available resources.

Bross said there’s always been a stigma around mental health and that society needs to escape that mindset. In today’s climate, the general public’s anxiety and depression levels have increased, and the students at LPS are not exempt from that.

She said they strive to help youth develop healthy social and emotional learning skills. Doing so helps them live a healthier life, both personally and academically.

For more information about Project Aware and other upcoming Lawton Public Schools events, you can visit their site here.

