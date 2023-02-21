Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Medicine Park recognized as Purple Heart city

The proclamation makes Medicine Park one of over 60 cities to be recognized in the state of Oklahoma.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Medicine Park is now officially a Purple Heart City.

Mayor Dr. Roger Johnson and Town Treasurer Yolonda Ramos were presented plaques on February 17th for their work to make the recognition happen.

The Mount Scott chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart adjutant, Bruce Dwyer, said the organization supports any patriotism from the community.

“I’ll be 75 next month,” Dwyer said. “There’s not that many of us Vietnam veterans left, so we love to see anything to do with patriotism.”

Dwyer also said he’s just happy to see someone finally show appreciation toward the sacrifice of veterans.

“It was quite heartwarming to see this announcement that somebody at least, at last, appreciates the sacrifice and loss that goes hand in hand with anybody that’s served in combat,” Dwyer said. “Whether they got wounded or not.”

Ramos has two children in the military. She said, while being recognized meant a lot to her, she felt she was doing something that should’ve been done already.

“It does mean a lot because I have two children that are military,” Ramos said. “For me personally, I did not expect to receive anything. I just feel like this is something that should’ve already been done.”

Ramos said she initiated the process to get things started.

“I went to the mayor and asked him if he would issue a proclamation to make us a purple heart city, so he did,” she shared.

She added that the process took around two months from there. She also emphasized the town’s support for it’s veterans.

“Medicine Park is.. we have always supported our veterans, we have always supported the military and purple heart recipients,” she said. “So this is definitely something that, you know, we basically are officially putting it in place to recognize that and recognize our veterans.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
With recreational marijuana going up for a vote in March, people are concerned with the potency...
OMMA discusses marijuana potency
The organization travels across the state of Oklahoma and sets up shop on different land loaned...
OCCRA kicks off round one of racing season

Latest News

Mayor Dr. Roger Johnson and Town Treasurer Yolonda Ramos were presented plaques for their work...
Medicine Park Purple Heart
Lawton's Got Talent
Talented artists showcase their entertainment skills in Lawton
Warm weather and winds contributing to fire danger
Tuesday will be another unseasonably warm day with rain showers developing late | 2/20PM
Local Black History Month events come to an end with NAACP stamp unveiling, jazz performance,...
Local Black History Month events come to an end with NAACP stamp unveiling, jazz performance, and more