Medicine Park recognized as Purple Heart city

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Medicine Park is now officially a Purple Heart City.

Mayor Dr. Roger Johnson and Town Treasurer Yolonda Ramos were presented plaques on February 17th for their work to make the recognition happen.

The Mount Scott chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart adjutant, Bruce Dwyer, said the organization supports any patriotism from the community.

“I’ll be 75 next month,” Dwyer said. “There’s not that many of us Vietnam veterans left, so we love to see anything to do with patriotism.”

Dwyer also said he’s just happy to see someone finally show appreciation toward the sacrifice of veterans.

“It was quite heartwarming to see this announcement that somebody at least, at last, appreciates the sacrifice and loss that goes hand in hand with anybody that’s served in combat,” Dwyer said. “Whether they got wounded or not.”

Ramos has two children in the military. She said, while being recognized meant a lot to her, she felt she was doing something that should’ve been done already.

“It does mean a lot because I have two children that are military,” Ramos said. “For me personally, I did not expect to receive anything. I just feel like this is something that should’ve already been done.”

Ramos said she initiated the process to get things started.

“I went to the mayor and asked him if he would issue a proclamation to make us a purple heart city, so he did,” she shared.

She added that the process took around two months from there. She also emphasized the town’s support for it’s veterans.

“Medicine Park is.. we have always supported our veterans, we have always supported the military and purple heart recipients,” she said. “So this is definitely something that, you know, we basically are officially putting it in place to recognize that and recognize our veterans.”

