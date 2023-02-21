Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We’ve got a fairly active day with temperatures starting out warm yet again in the upper 40s and 50s. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s around lunchtime, eventually topping out in the low 80s this afternoon in Southwest Oklahoma and mid 80s in North Texas. These unseasonably warm spring-like temperatures will approach near-record numbers today. Lawton is expected to get within 1-2 degrees of the record, currently sitting at 82° set back in 1996. Wichita Falls will be within 5 degrees of their record, which is 90° also set back in 1996. Winds today will be out of the south/southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts breezing up to 25 mph. However, there will be instances where wind gusts could exceed 30 mph, with far western areas potentially seeing close to 40 mph wind gusts. This combined with dry air out west will lead to near-critical and critical fire weather dangers throughout this afternoon.

The rain will start up in the form of some light isolated showers in western counties, with scattered showers & storms moving quickly into western Texoma just after midnight. Their fast movement will have them reaching the I-44 corridor after 2 AM, eventually clearing out entirely by 9 AM. Thunderstorms will definitely be in the mix, and ingredients will be in place for the possibility of strong-to-severe weather, mainly limited to areas south and east of I-44. Main storm threat will be wind gusts up to 60 mph, though other concerns can’t be ruled out. Morning lows will be really warm tomorrow in the upper 50s.

Skies will clear behind the rain tomorrow, giving way for tons of sunshine throughout all day Wednesday. Though not as high as today, tomorrows temperatures will still rise up into the low/mid 70s. Winds will be extremely breezy out of the south at 20-30 mph, with wind gusts across Texoma reaching as high as 40 mph. This will lead to once again, near-critical fire weather conditions.

Cooler temperatures will arrive on Thursday, though we will still be above-average for this time of year in the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with lighter winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Our temperature free-fall will stop on Friday with highs in the mid/upper 40s with the re-emergence of mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return every single day this weekend, though models at this time keep isolated coverage for showers. Temperatures will warm back up into the 50s on Saturday and the upper 60s & low 70s on Sunday with both days featuring mostly cloudy skies. A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.

