Showers & mostly elevated storms after midnight | 2/21PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures this afternoon have soars into the 80s for most! Remember that the average high for this time of year is 59°. It’ll be another warm day tomorrow but first we have to get through showers and elevated, possibly strong storms first.

A disturbance is set to move across Texoma tonight transporting even more, warm, moist air. Instability will be present but not great. However, this will still provide the chance for elevated storms (mostly thunder/ lightning) with isolated severe storms. The main concern as of this evening looks to be 60 to 80mph wind gusts. Hail up to the size of quarters are also a possibility but the threat is much lower! The line of storms will develop around midnight out west and push east through the early morning hours. Showers and storms will come to an end by mid morning, around 9AM, tomorrow.

After the precip moves out, the winds will quickly settle in. We are looking at winds out of the southwest tomorrow at 20 to 30mph with gusts over 40mph. Low humidity and gusty southwest winds will create near critical fire weather conditions across western counties of Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas yet again! Highs will still be above average tomorrow but not as warm as today. Look for mid 70s area wide with sunshine through the afternoon.

A cold front will enter into Texoma late Wednesday night. This front, as named, will bring much colder air behind it! Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s through the afternoon with temperatures likely falling throughout the day. Thankfully, mostly sunny conditions are expected all day long! Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Friday will be the coldest day on the 7-day forecast. We’ll see highs only in the mid 40s. We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Rain chances return every single day this weekend, though models at this time keep isolated to scattered in coverage. Temperatures will warm back up into the 50s on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday with both days featuring mostly cloudy skies.

A decent chance for widespread rain (and possibly severe weather) looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

