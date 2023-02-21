Expert Connections
Talented artists showcase their entertainment skills in Lawton

Lawton's Got Talent
Lawton's Got Talent(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Mark Rigsby
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of Lawton residents took to the stage as they auditioned for the first-ever “Lawton’s Got Talent.” The event was hosted by Kreative Kustomzs at the Lawton Private Event Center on SW C Avenue on Monday night. Organizers say it’s intended to give the community something positive, while getting an up-close look at the workings of the entertainment industry. Dozens of talented artists took to the stage to audition for the big show, from dancers and rappers, to comedians to musicians.

“The business is the same for everybody, to entertain, to educate, to empower,” said show host Antonio Smith. “I pretty much know the ins and out about being in the business, with Universal Records and Source Magazine. I wanted to give them what it took to get ready to be an artist or dancer or performer, so they could go to that next level. Our goal is to get them prepared to go to American Idol, or even get a deal. Who knows?”

Three more auditions are planned before the big show, planned for a later date.

