TODAY IN OKLA. HISTORY: Rue McClanahan is born in Healdton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On This day in Oklahoma History, in 1934 actress Rue McClanahan was born in Healdton.

After graduating from the University of Tulsa, McClanahan left Oklahoma to pursue an acting career, booking many notable television roles from 1971 to 2000.

Her most prominent role was as Blanche Devereaux on The Golden Girls.

She made a career of playing a range of mature female characters, which provided her with a successful career through five decades.

She passed away in 2010 after a stroke.

