Pet of The Week

TODAY IN OKLA. HISTORY: Rue McClanahan is born in Healdton

Thank you for being a friend, to Oklahoma.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On This day in Oklahoma History, in 1934 actress Rue McClanahan was born in Healdton.

After graduating from the University of Tulsa, McClanahan left Oklahoma to pursue an acting career, booking many notable television roles from 1971 to 2000.

Her most prominent role was as Blanche Devereaux on The Golden Girls.

She made a career of playing a range of mature female characters, which provided her with a successful career through five decades.

She passed away in 2010 after a stroke.

The organization travels across the state of Oklahoma and sets up shop on different land loaned...
OCCRA kicks off round one of racing season

After Hours with Cade Episode 4: Jvmvr Rashad
