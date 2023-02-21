When is the right time to garden?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This warmer weather may have you looking forward to spring and warm weather activities, including starting your own garden.

Don’t run to the store just yet because right now we’re in what some are calling a fools spring and it’s not expected to stick around long.

We spoke with farmers market president and horticulturalist Dr. Edward Legako about the right times to garden.

“It certainly has changed over the last few years where people can start planting a little earlier ‚but you’ve got to remember that don’t go to the garden supply and start putting out plants like tomatoes and peppers and things that will freeze,” said Legako.

Chief Meteorologist Lexie Walker says Texoma’s last freeze will be sometime in late March or early April.

“The main thing is educating yourself,” Legako said. “There’s so many ways to do it now with what we can see on TV and even with our own phone that we can pull up information.”

So, you might want to wait until then before you start planting.

