Duncan house damaged during overnight fire

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Fire Department says no one was injured in a Monday evening house fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:55 p.m. and were on scene for four and half hours.

From the outside, burn marks in several windows can be seen but fire officials say all residents, and their pets, were able to exit the home safely.

The cause of the fire was reportedly “accidental” in nature.

