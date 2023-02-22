Expert Connections
LATS public meeting for transit center location March 6th

By Mark Rigsby
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton and the Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) will host a public meeting to discuss possible locations for the construction of a new transit center, as well as a new administration and maintenance facility.

The meeting will be held in the Banquet Room at Lawton City Hall on March 6th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oversight of LATS is performed by a group made up of elected city council members and managed by HTG – Lawton Management LLC.

