LATS public meeting for transit center location March 6th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton and the Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) will host a public meeting to discuss possible locations for the construction of a new transit center, as well as a new administration and maintenance facility.

The meeting will be held in the Banquet Room at Lawton City Hall on March 6th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oversight of LATS is performed by a group made up of elected city council members and managed by HTG – Lawton Management LLC.

