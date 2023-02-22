Expert Connections
Lawton Alpha Kappa Alpha president highlights organzation’s community service

Gwendolyn Monts shared the organizations upcoming events.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The president of the Theta Upsilon chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated spoke with 7News about the organization.

The historically Black sorority was founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University. Its colors are pink and green, and it’s the first of its kind within the Divine 9.

Gwendolyn Monts has been a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha since 1985. As the Lawton chapter’s president, Monts has a host of responsibilities to keep it running.

“I have to make sure that I have everything in order,” Monts said. “We have some national programs that we have to implement in our sorority, especially in our sisterhood.”

She also shared a series of events that will take place throughout the year, including a pageant for young girls.

Monts encouraged the communities youth to always excel in everything they do.

“We focus on young ladies, and we want all of them to have high scholastic information. We want to make sure that they do their best in school and do their best in the whole community.”

