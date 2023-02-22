Man hit by car, killed in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was apparently hit by a car and killed in Lawton on Tuesday night. Lawton Police say officers were called to the intersection of SW 11th Street and SW Bishop Road at approximately 7 p.m.

Police blocked off the street from SW Bishop Road to SW Ranch Oaks Boulevard. LPD Captain John Mull tells 7News officers found a man dead at the scene. He says it’s believed the man was struck by a car.

The man has not been identified. There’s no information on a supsect vehicle at this time.

Mull says the Lawton Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

