Man hit by car, killed in Lawton

By Mark Rigsby
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was apparently hit by a car and killed in Lawton on Tuesday night. Lawton Police say officers were called to the intersection of SW 11th Street and SW Bishop Road at approximately 7 p.m.

Police blocked off the street from SW Bishop Road to SW Ranch Oaks Boulevard. LPD Captain John Mull tells 7News officers found a man dead at the scene. He says it’s believed the man was struck by a car.

The man has not been identified. There’s no information on a supsect vehicle at this time.

Mull says the Lawton Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the very latest as we learn more.

