Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Hialeah Street in the residential area of Pine Hills and one person has been detained.

According to WWSB, several people were transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released Wednesday night.

