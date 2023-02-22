Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pentagon releases pilot’s close-up photo of Chinese balloon

In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air...
In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the United States on Feb. 3, 2023.(Department of Defense via AP)
By TARA COPP Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U-2 pilot flying high above the Chinese spy balloon took a close-up photo of the large white orb just a day before the Air Force shot it down off the South Carolina coast.

The photo shows the top of the pilot’s helmet inside the U-2 cockpit with the balloon flying below. It was taken Feb. 3 as the balloon “hovered over the Central Continental United States,” according to the caption provided by the Defense Department. The Pentagon released the image Wednesday, more than two weeks after the balloon made international headlines as it transited the United States.

The balloon was downed on Feb. 4 by an F-22 fighter jet firing a AIM-9X Sidewinder missile. The strike took place once the balloon was no longer over land but was still within U.S. territorial waters.

The U-2 Dragon Lady is a high altitude U.S. spy plane that has been in service since the 1950s.

The Pentagon announced last Friday that Navy ships and submersibles had completed recovery of the massive balloon and its payload, which fell in pieces into the Atlantic Ocean. The payload was recovered from the ocean floor and is being analyzed by the FBI, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Wednesday.

The shootdown led to three other smaller objects also being shot down by Air Force jets within a period of eight days: one over Alaska, one over Canada and one over Lake Huron. Searches for the Alaska and Lake Huron objects have ended.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Her most prominent role was as Blanche Devereaux on The Golden Girls.
TODAY IN OKLA. HISTORY: Rue McClanahan is born in Healdton

Latest News

Cameron University announces winners of their fourth annual Student Art Competition
Cameron University announces winners of their fourth annual Student Art Competition
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment
FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.
5 die in small airplane crashing near Little Rock factory