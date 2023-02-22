Radiation treatment workshop planned for early March

Expert Connections
To be a part of the workshop, call 580-574-2500
It will be held both March 8 and 9 at the Great Plains Technology Center in southwest Lawton,...
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First responders and health care professionals from across western Oklahoma will soon have a training opportunity to help them treat patients.

The Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System is set to hold workshop focusing on treating and coordinating the response to radiation injuries.

It will be held both March 8 and 9 at the Great Plains Technology Center in southwest Lawton, starting at 9 a.m. and going until 4 p.m.

If the training refresher isn’t enough to get you in the door, breakfast will be provided one day, followed by a coffee bar.

“We’re also going to have goody bags that are being provided by not only Region 1 and Region 3 RMRS, but provided by our Coalition partners as well,” Coordinator Lizzy Woods said. “Come for the food, come for the goodies, stay for the education.”

The first day will focus on radiation care for Emergency responders and hospital staff, with the following day focusing on hands on demonstrations.

This is the 3rd annual workshop by RMRS Region 3.

To apply, you can give Woods a call at 580-574-2500

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

