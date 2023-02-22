Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
If approved, Delaware-based company Westwin Elements Incorporated would build a refinery for...
City of Lawton planning to approve new company for Westside Industrial Park
Her most prominent role was as Blanche Devereaux on The Golden Girls.
TODAY IN OKLA. HISTORY: Rue McClanahan is born in Healdton

Latest News

Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:55 p.m. and were on scene for four and half hours.
Duncan house damaged during overnight fire
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court seems to favor tech giants in terror case
Raytheon’s Vice President of Land Warfare and Air Defense Business Unit, says he remembers when...
FISTA hosts meetings from outside partners for first time
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Ever since they went on sale for $350 and sold out in minutes, fashionistas can’t shut up about...
$350 big red boots have become a fashion sensation