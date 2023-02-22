Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

UPDATE: Suspect in jail possibly connected to deadly hit and run

LPD has not yet confirmed the connection
The Lawton Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal crash on Tuesday night...
The Lawton Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal crash on Tuesday night between a vehicle and a pedestrian.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal crash on Tuesday night between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Investigators were called to the scene near SW 11th and Bishop around 7 p.m.

According to LPD officials, the suspect left the scene of the incident but was later detained, interviewed and arrested.

Lawton’s jail roster lists Deondre Ramone Daniels, who was booked around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, as being currently held on a First Degree Manslaughter charge as well as Failure to Stop for an accident resulting in death.

KSWO has reached out to LPD officials to confirm a connection between Daniels and the incident on 11th Street but have not received confirmation at the time of this publishing.

We will continue to update you with new information as we get it.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
If approved, Delaware-based company Westwin Elements Incorporated would build a refinery for...
City of Lawton planning to approve new company for Westside Industrial Park
Her most prominent role was as Blanche Devereaux on The Golden Girls.
TODAY IN OKLA. HISTORY: Rue McClanahan is born in Healdton
A 2020 ice storm caused damage to our dish which led to where we are today.
EXPLAINER: What caused signal issues for some KSWO viewers, when it will be fixed

Latest News

Very windy and warm day will lead to near-critical fire weather danger | 2/22 AM
Very windy and warm day will lead to near-critical fire weather danger | 2/22 AM
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
LATS public meeting for transit center location March 6th
LATS public meeting for transit center location March 6th
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme