UPDATE: Suspect in jail possibly connected to deadly hit and run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal crash on Tuesday night between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Investigators were called to the scene near SW 11th and Bishop around 7 p.m.

According to LPD officials, the suspect left the scene of the incident but was later detained, interviewed and arrested.

Lawton’s jail roster lists Deondre Ramone Daniels, who was booked around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, as being currently held on a First Degree Manslaughter charge as well as Failure to Stop for an accident resulting in death.

KSWO has reached out to LPD officials to confirm a connection between Daniels and the incident on 11th Street but have not received confirmation at the time of this publishing.

We will continue to update you with new information as we get it.

