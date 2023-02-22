Very windy and warm day will lead to near-critical fire weather danger | 2/22 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The showers and storms that have quickly progressed through Texoma since midnight will clear out entirely to the east by the mid-morning hours. Shortly afterwards, the clouds will dissipate from the skies leading to much sunnier conditions for today. Also arriving behind the rain will be strong winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, which will gust up to 30-35 mph after midday. This along with the transport of drier air will lead to a near-critical fire weather danger this afternoon. Temperatures today will still be warm today, although not as hot as yesterday, in the mid/upper 70s.

A cold front will move through tonight, shifting winds out of the north for the next few days and ushering in a brief but significant cooling trend. Clear skies tonight with winds out of the north after midnight at 5-15 mph. Morning lows will get down to the low/mid 40s.

Temperatures will cool to the average for this time of year for Thursday in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunny skies will continue into tomorrow with lighter winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Friday will be the end of our short temperature cool-off, with highs topping out well-below average in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies will build back in to end off the work/school week with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

We will warm back up into the low/mid 50s on Saturday with overcast skies as some light isolated rain showers will re-emerge ahead of another upper-level disturbance. A warm front will traverse up from the south heading into Sunday, warming us up into the low 70s. Before we end off the weekend, the upper-level disturbance will swing through nearby, bringing numerous and widespread showers and storms for Sunday evening into early Monday morning. With these storms there is the possibility for some strong-to-severe weather, but with how far out it is on our models, the specific details are uncertain at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.