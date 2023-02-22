Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors

A deer got an education in walking on waxed floors when it crashed through a window at an Alabama elementary school earlier this month. (Source: Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERGREEN, Ala. (Gray News/TMX) – Teachers and staff at an Alabama elementary school got a surprise earlier this month when they found out a deer had crashed through a window and roamed around a classroom.

Surveillance video caught the animal sliding around on the waxed floors of the Evergreen Elementary School’s classroom on Feb. 11.

The school shared the video on Facebook on Feb. 13.

The deer can be seen stumbling and slipping around the tables before eventually jumping back out of the broken window.

“It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors,” the school said in the post alongside the video. “Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
A 2020 ice storm caused damage to our dish which led to where we are today.
EXPLAINER: What caused signal issues for some KSWO viewers, when it will be fixed
Lawton rap artist Kane Kuhtti wants to promote change and unity with police through her latest...
Artist tries to spread message of unity through music video
The organization travels across the state of Oklahoma and sets up shop on different land loaned...
OCCRA kicks off round one of racing season

Latest News

Riders left swinging on Ferris wheel ride in high winds
If approved, Delaware-based company Westwin Elements Incorporated would build a refinery for...
Braveheart project
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment
Ilyasah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, second from right, speaks during a news conference at...
Malcolm X’s family to sue CIA, FBI, NYPD for wrongful death
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
4th fire department employee probed in Tyre Nichols case