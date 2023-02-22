Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Buffalo Soldiers Run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Family & MWR Run series continues with its second run of the year.

7News spoke with Bryan Araujo, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the MWR’s run series, the Patriot Club’s Murder Mystery Dinner, and more.

The MWR Run Series continues with the Buffalo Soldier Run beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, at the 3-Mile Track on post. Participating is free, but if you’d like, you can purchase a run series t-shirt and medal for $35. You can register for the event in person or online.

At 8:30 a.m., before the run, a renaming ceremony of the 3-Mile Track to the Buffalo Soldier Trail will take place. The Lawton-Fort Sill Chapter will be in attendance, providing ample opportunity to celebrate the Buffalo Soldiers’ historical impacts on Fort Sill.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, the Patriot Club will host a 1920′s themed Murder Mystery Dinner Show performed by the Lawton Ballet Theatre. Tickets are $40 if bought in advance and $45 at the door. Tickets will include a 3-course dinner that will begin at 7 p.m.

Lastly, with February coming to an end, the opportunity for discounted rates at LETRA’s cabins is closing. They range from $90 to $110, and you’ll get a second for free when you buy one night. The discount is VDAY 2023. The last day to book with the discount is Tuesday, February 28.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

