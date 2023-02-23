Altus Pop Expo this weekend

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The fifth annual Altus Pop Expo is set to be held this coming weekend.

The event will be held at the The Wind and Stone Venue and Fun Park in lone Wolf, and will run Feb 25th and 26th.

It will feature a cosplay contest, and special appearances from the OKC Ghostbusters and the 501st - a Star Wars costuming organization.

Advance Tickets are $15 for the day and $25 for the weekend.

At the door, tickets will cost $20 for the day and $25 for the weekend.

Children 5 and under get in for free.

