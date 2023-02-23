Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community to identify an individual connected to a robbery.(Crime Stoppers)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community to identify an individual connected to a robbery.

The man on your screen allegedly stole a white 2014 F-250 truck which was parked in a parking lot off Gore Blvd. and was stolen around 2 a.m. on February 4.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the pictures you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Her most prominent role was as Blanche Devereaux on The Golden Girls.
TODAY IN OKLA. HISTORY: Rue McClanahan is born in Healdton

Latest News

Light precip Friday with below average highs
Light precip Friday with below average highs | 2/23PM
Local veterans were given the opportunity to meet with prospective employers in a more relaxed...
Veteran Job Club holds monthly meeting at Oklahoma Works
Business can adopt a buddy to help support CASA
CASA offering Blue Ribbon Buddies to support child abuse prevention
Cameron University’s “Monster of a Season” continues with their production of “She Kills...
Cameron University’s “Monster of a Season” continues with their production of “She Kills Monsters”