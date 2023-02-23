Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community to identify an individual connected to a robbery.

The man on your screen allegedly stole a white 2014 F-250 truck which was parked in a parking lot off Gore Blvd. and was stolen around 2 a.m. on February 4.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the pictures you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.