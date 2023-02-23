Black History Spotlight: John and Cooks Barbecue

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - John and Cooks Barbecue was originally started in East Texas by Lonzo Gains’ great uncle, John Weathers.

Weathers then disappeared. Years later, someone informed Gains’ grandmother of where he had gone.

“One day, a gentleman came in and told my grandmother that he found her brother.. and he was in Lawton Oklahoma,” Gains said.

Gains then said his grandparents made a decision to move to Lawton to live with Weathers, who already owned a restaurant called John’s barbecue.

He said there was a conversation between his grandfather and great uncle that lead to the creation of the shared business.

“My grandfather sat him down,” Gains said. “They formed John and Cooks Real Pit Barbecue and that started in 1936. From that point on, it has always been John and Cooks.”

They’ve kept the business in the family since. Gains then took it over from his uncle once he was ready to retire. He’s been running it for 17 years now.

“It was my turn I guess, because my uncle was tired,” Gains said. “He was ready to retire. He asked me, ‘hey nephew, did you want to take a shot’ and I said ‘yes, I’ll take it’.”

Gains said that since the business has been in Lawton, he believes it has been a staple in the community. He also shared he wants all of his customers to feel right at home.

As a black business owner, Gains encourages anyone with any dream to go after it full force to make it a reality.

“Showing young Black people, or anybody to be particular that if you have a dream, the only thing you have to do it put forth an effort to make it happen,” He said. “And if you do the things you have to do, your dreams will come true.”

Gains said his family also owns locations in both California and Illinois. His motto is, ‘if it’s not brick, it’s not pit.” He encourages everyone who can to come to his restaurant for a taste of his family’s history.

