Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Black History Spotlight: John and Cooks Barbecue

John and Cooks Barbecue was originally started in East Texas by Gains' great uncle, John Weathers.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - John and Cooks Barbecue was originally started in East Texas by Lonzo Gains’ great uncle, John Weathers.

Weathers then disappeared. Years later, someone informed Gains’ grandmother of where he had gone.

“One day, a gentleman came in and told my grandmother that he found her brother.. and he was in Lawton Oklahoma,” Gains said.

Gains then said his grandparents made a decision to move to Lawton to live with Weathers, who already owned a restaurant called John’s barbecue.

He said there was a conversation between his grandfather and great uncle that lead to the creation of the shared business.

“My grandfather sat him down,” Gains said. “They formed John and Cooks Real Pit Barbecue and that started in 1936. From that point on, it has always been John and Cooks.”

They’ve kept the business in the family since. Gains then took it over from his uncle once he was ready to retire. He’s been running it for 17 years now.

“It was my turn I guess, because my uncle was tired,” Gains said. “He was ready to retire. He asked me, ‘hey nephew, did you want to take a shot’ and I said ‘yes, I’ll take it’.”

Gains said that since the business has been in Lawton, he believes it has been a staple in the community. He also shared he wants all of his customers to feel right at home.

As a black business owner, Gains encourages anyone with any dream to go after it full force to make it a reality.

“Showing young Black people, or anybody to be particular that if you have a dream, the only thing you have to do it put forth an effort to make it happen,” He said. “And if you do the things you have to do, your dreams will come true.”

Gains said his family also owns locations in both California and Illinois. His motto is, ‘if it’s not brick, it’s not pit.” He encourages everyone who can to come to his restaurant for a taste of his family’s history.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Her most prominent role was as Blanche Devereaux on The Golden Girls.
TODAY IN OKLA. HISTORY: Rue McClanahan is born in Healdton

Latest News

Cameron University announces winners of their fourth annual Student Art Competition
Cameron University announces winners of their fourth annual Student Art Competition
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Buffalo Soldiers Run
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Buffalo Soldiers Run
Fort Sill’s DENTAC has been at Edison since Tuesday, as part of their ongoing partnership with...
Students at LPS receive checkup from Fort Sill DENTAC
It will be held both March 8 and 9 at the Great Plains Technology Center in southwest Lawton,...
Radiation treatment workshop planned for early March