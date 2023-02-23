Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cameron University announces winners of their fourth annual Student Art Competition

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the winners of its fourth annual Student Art Competition.

Cameron University Alumni B.C. Gilbert, a sculptor, painter, printmaker, and educator, selected honorees.

Winners were chosen from two different categories: two-dimensional art and three-dimensional art.

Monica Monsanto from Duncan took home first place in the two-dimensional art category for her oil “Eleven P.M.” She also won third place in the third-dimensional art category for “The Bugs Nest #1,” a piece made of wood and metal.

1st place two-dimensional painting by Monica Monsanto
1st place two-dimensional painting by Monica Monsanto(Cameron University)
3rd place three-dimensional painting by Monica Monsanto
3rd place three-dimensional painting by Monica Monsanto(Cameron University)

Emily Basham from Lawton won second place for her oil on canvas, “Bee Lady.”

2nd place two-dimensional painting by Emilee Basham
2nd place two-dimensional painting by Emilee Basham(Cameron University)

Third place was awarded to Krystal Solis from Comanche for her oil on canvas, “Portrait.”

3rd place two-dimensional painting by Krystal Solis
3rd place two-dimensional painting by Krystal Solis(Cameron University)

In the three-dimensional category, Sage Giradot from Lawton took home first place for “The Bed,” a mixed-media piece.

1st place three-dimensional painting by Sage Girardot
1st place three-dimensional painting by Sage Girardot(Cameron University)

Diane Denham from Lawton was awarded third place for her piece “Some Assembly Required,” made from wood and aluminum.

2nd place three-dimensional painting by Diane Denham
2nd place three-dimensional painting by Diane Denham(Cameron University)

Their artwork will be displayed in Cameron University’s Art Teaching Gallery until March 2.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Her most prominent role was as Blanche Devereaux on The Golden Girls.
TODAY IN OKLA. HISTORY: Rue McClanahan is born in Healdton

Latest News

Gains says that since the business has been in Lawton, he believes it has been a staple in the...
Black History Spotlight: John and Cooks Barbecue
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Buffalo Soldiers Run
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Buffalo Soldiers Run
Fort Sill’s DENTAC has been at Edison since Tuesday, as part of their ongoing partnership with...
Students at LPS receive checkup from Fort Sill DENTAC
It will be held both March 8 and 9 at the Great Plains Technology Center in southwest Lawton,...
Radiation treatment workshop planned for early March