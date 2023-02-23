Cameron University announces winners of their fourth annual Student Art Competition
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the winners of its fourth annual Student Art Competition.
Cameron University Alumni B.C. Gilbert, a sculptor, painter, printmaker, and educator, selected honorees.
Winners were chosen from two different categories: two-dimensional art and three-dimensional art.
Monica Monsanto from Duncan took home first place in the two-dimensional art category for her oil “Eleven P.M.” She also won third place in the third-dimensional art category for “The Bugs Nest #1,” a piece made of wood and metal.
Emily Basham from Lawton won second place for her oil on canvas, “Bee Lady.”
Third place was awarded to Krystal Solis from Comanche for her oil on canvas, “Portrait.”
In the three-dimensional category, Sage Giradot from Lawton took home first place for “The Bed,” a mixed-media piece.
Diane Denham from Lawton was awarded third place for her piece “Some Assembly Required,” made from wood and aluminum.
Their artwork will be displayed in Cameron University’s Art Teaching Gallery until March 2.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.