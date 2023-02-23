Cameron University announces winners of their fourth annual Student Art Competition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the winners of its fourth annual Student Art Competition.

Cameron University Alumni B.C. Gilbert, a sculptor, painter, printmaker, and educator, selected honorees.

Winners were chosen from two different categories: two-dimensional art and three-dimensional art.

Monica Monsanto from Duncan took home first place in the two-dimensional art category for her oil “Eleven P.M.” She also won third place in the third-dimensional art category for “The Bugs Nest #1,” a piece made of wood and metal.

1st place two-dimensional painting by Monica Monsanto (Cameron University)

3rd place three-dimensional painting by Monica Monsanto (Cameron University)

Emily Basham from Lawton won second place for her oil on canvas, “Bee Lady.”

2nd place two-dimensional painting by Emilee Basham (Cameron University)

Third place was awarded to Krystal Solis from Comanche for her oil on canvas, “Portrait.”

3rd place two-dimensional painting by Krystal Solis (Cameron University)

In the three-dimensional category, Sage Giradot from Lawton took home first place for “The Bed,” a mixed-media piece.

1st place three-dimensional painting by Sage Girardot (Cameron University)

Diane Denham from Lawton was awarded third place for her piece “Some Assembly Required,” made from wood and aluminum.

2nd place three-dimensional painting by Diane Denham (Cameron University)

Their artwork will be displayed in Cameron University’s Art Teaching Gallery until March 2.

