Cameron University’s “Monster of a Season” continues with their production of “She Kills Monsters”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Art, Music, and Theatre Arts department continues their “Monster of a Season” with “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen.

7News spoke with the production director, Dr. Natalie McCabe, about what audiences can expect from the fantasy-themed production.

“She Kills Monsters” follows an ordinary schoolteacher who stumbles upon a Dungeons and Dragons module left behind by her younger sister, who had passed away as a teenager. Curiously, she begins playing the game, which ultimately forces her to confront her real demons by the end.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for seniors, military, Cameron faculty and staff, and non-CU students. Cameron University students can receive one free admission with their Cameron University I.D. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.cameron.edu/art-music-and-theatre/events/buy-tickets.

Due to mature subject matter, children five and under are prohibited in the theatre.

The curtain goes up on Thursday, February 23, Friday, February 24, Saturday, February 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 26, at 2 p.m. in the University Theatre.

For more information about “She Kills Monsters” and the theatre department, visit Cameron University’s website here.

