CASA offering Blue Ribbon Buddies to support child abuse prevention

Business can adopt a buddy to help support CASA
Business can adopt a buddy to help support CASA(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - CASA of Southwest Oklahoma is holding a special challenge for high school students, one that aims to raise awareness for a group in need.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and each year local businesses and individuals can “adopt” cutouts called Blue Ribbon Buddies.

The figures each represent a neglected child in foster care and funds raised from the sponsorships help CASA support children and the community.

But to make this year special, CASA has handed pre-painted buddies to participating schools, and students will get to give artistic “makeovers” to make the cutouts into a brand new boy and girl.

The winning schools will receive a $250 prize, but CASA officials say this is about much more than just friendly competition.

“We can really bring awareness through the kids,” Executive Director Cindy Savel said. “The best way we can help kids is to have volunteers who are willing to come on and be trained to provide that voice for the kids. So, bringing awareness, the financial part with sponsorships, it allows us to get out there and recruit and train more people to provide that voice for our kids.”

Once the competition is finished, buddies will be available for sponsorship until all the cutouts have been “adopted.”

