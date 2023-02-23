Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air temperatures. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low 40s for many across southwest Oklahoma with mid to upper 40s in north Texas. Most northern counties with cities including Elk City & Chickasha will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

As cold air filters in, highs will vary depending on location. Low 50s north with upper 60s south. Look for northeast winds tomorrow at 10 to 15mph. Gusts in the upper 20s.

It’ll be a cold Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s but with breezy northeast winds blowing, wind chill values will be in the teens for most locations. Highs for most locations will rise into low 50s with the expectation of NE counties who will only see highs in the upper 40s.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday morning becoming isolated through the afternoon/ evening. Clouds will be overhead all day long with highs for all locations in the mid 50s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Isolated showers are possible again on Sunday but rain coverage increases later in the evening/ overnight into Monday as a cold front and area of low pressure move across our area. This, combined with some other severe weather ingredients, will create a scenario for severe weather starting later in the day. Exact hazards and specifics are unknown at this time but with current guidance, all modes of severe weather look possible. Check back again later for updates!

Before the storms, Sunday will warm into the mid 70s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Showers/storms clear out sometime early Monday with sunshine expected for the remainder of the day. Highs are expected to stay in the 70s Monday afternoon. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.