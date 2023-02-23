Cool end to the week with more rain on the horizon | 2/23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! With the passage of last night’s cold front, we are seeing chilly outdoor conditions to kick off the penultimate day of the work/school week. Even with sunny skies, highs today will only reach the mid/upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, far northern/southern counties in Texoma topping out in the low 40s/upper 50s respectfully. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, leading to wind chills in the upper 30s this afternoon.

While this evening will start off with clear skies, clouds will gradually build back in overnight, leading to mostly cloudy and overcast conditions for Friday morning. It will be cold tomorrow with low temperatures falling down the the low 30s and upper 20s, wind chills will be in the low 20s & upper teens due to winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Friday looks to be our coldest day going forward as highs will only top out in the mid/upper 40s for most of Texoma. Cloudy skies will stick around throughout the day along with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. A very light chance for precipitation is possible tomorrow, and given how cold it will be, a little wintry mix can’t be ruled out along with rain, though temperatures at the surface will be warm enough to negate any effects.

We can expect isolated-to-scattered showers throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening on Saturday along with overcast skies. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low/mid 50s with winds out of the east at 5-15 mph.

Some isolated-to-scattered showers will be present across Texoma on Sunday morning. This will be initiated by a warm front moving up front the south, launching afternoon temperatures to much warmer highs in the low 70s. This front, along with a strong low-level jet, will help in bringing in moisture across the area, setting us up to see some storms ahead of a cold front and nearby upper-level disturbance later in the day. The timing of the increased coverage of showers and storms will start out west in the mid/late afternoon, moving across Texoma throughout Sunday evening, clearing out to the east by the early morning hours on Monday. While specifics at this time are fuzzy, the ingredients will be in place to allow for strong-to-severe thunderstorms producing all hazards types.

Once the showers and storms clear out, the clouds will follow suit very quickly, setting us up to see a very sunny start to the next work/school week. Thankfully temperatures won’t be impacted that much, as we are still expected to remain in upper 60s and low 70s, however winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-20mph with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph.

