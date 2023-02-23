Light precip Friday with below average highs | 2/23PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon! The cold temperatures will continue throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Winds will be light blowing in from the northeast at 10 to 15mph. There is a slight chance for precipitation both Friday morning and night, but nothing little to no impacts are expected.

Going into your weekend we will warm up slightly with the highs in the low 50s on Saturday and back to the 70s on Sunday. We can expect isolated-to-scattered showers for your Saturday, with winds blowing in from the south at 5 to 15mph.

Sunday night into Monday morning, there will be severe storms rolling through Texoma, but quickly clearing out early Monday morning. These storms will be severe producing all modes of severe weather, meaning large hail, damaging winds & even isolated tornadoes are on the table. The exact hazards and specific details are still too fuzzy this far out but make sure to check back frequently for updates!

Warmer temperatures will return Monday through Wednesday, with highs staying in the upper 70s. Rain chances will return next Thursday and Friday.

Have a great Friday!

