Veteran Job Club holds monthly meeting at Oklahoma Works

Local veterans were given the opportunity to meet with prospective employers in a more relaxed environment and providing one-on-one interviews.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Works off southwest 11th street held their monthly Veterans Job Club meeting Thursday.

Local veterans were given the opportunity to meet with prospective employers in a more relaxed environment and providing one-on-one interviews.

One of the officials attached to the event told 7NEWS they enjoy getting to help people overcome obstacles.

“I feel very gratified for me and my team to help veterans through the process of getting from point a to point b of hiring,” Malcolm Sublett, Local Veterans Employment Representative for Oklahoma, said. “We have teams here who could help veterans overcome significant barriers of employment.”

Sublett says there’s no sign up needed and all veterans, spouses, and transitioning service members are welcome.

They hold the event every last Thursday of the month.

