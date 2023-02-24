Expert Connections
The Art of Recovery showcase opens

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Comanche Nation’s Prevention and recovery program has been helping its residents get through their sobriety journey with art.

The residents have been going through this art therapy course for the past 14 weeks.

Ten people successfully completed the curriculum and each got to select four of their favorite art pieces for the showcase.

Shailah Ramos created this art therapy curriculum, she said the idea was sparked because of her and one of her clients’ passion for art.

“It kind of de stigmatizes the idea that people in addiction are bad people and they’re not, they’re everyday people just like me and you and they have every chance of recovery given the right tool, which our therapy was one of their tools,” said Ramos.

Comanche Nation Prevention and recovery offers treatment for alcohol and substance abuse to youth and adults.

Director Bonnie Johnson said their mission is to restore and rebuild the people within their community.

“It’s really awesome to be able to watch them come out of that and have a successful life and life that is hopeful and gives them a new direction,” said Johnson.

Since joining the program about 6 months ago, Windrod Redelk has been in an art show, sold 16 pieces of his work, and been accepted to art school.

He said the program is to thank for his new chapter.

“I’m proud of myself and it’s exciting, it feels good to have my work out in the public for people to see. I know that’s what I like to do and being recognized for it gives me a sense of accomplishment and gives me a good feeling about everything,” said Redelk.

You can find the art on display for the next 6 months at Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center.

