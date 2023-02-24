Cameron professor selected for art exhibition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cameron University staff member was recently selected for the first Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition Members Show.

Assistant professor of art Jack Crouch is one of only 27 artists statewide to have works selected for the exhibition.

“I have been experimenting with making an underpainting in vibrant saturated colors and then allowing some of these to show through my more naturalistic overpainting,” Crouch said. “This gives the painting a certain charge and energy that I find appealing.”

Born and raised in rural Illinois, Crouch received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Western Illinois in 2009 before earning a Master of Arts degree and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Bradley University.

After struggling with addiction as a young adult, he uses painting and drawing to express the feelings he experienced as a recovering addict. His experiences with longing for the simplicity of childhood are another driving force behind his work.

Since then, Crouch joined Cameron in August of 2021 and teaches painting and drawing. His approach to bringing his experiences to life varies from still-life paintings to large-scale narrative paintings.

Crouch’s oil painting, “Amanda,” will be on display from March 1 through mid-April at the Norick Art Center at Oklahoma City University.

