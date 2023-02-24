Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cameron professor selected for art exhibition

"Amanda" by Jack Crouch, will be on display from March 1 through mid-April at the Norick Art...
"Amanda" by Jack Crouch, will be on display from March 1 through mid-April at the Norick Art Center at Oklahoma City University.(Cameron University)
By Amaya Ward
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cameron University staff member was recently selected for the first Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition Members Show.

Assistant professor of art Jack Crouch is one of only 27 artists statewide to have works selected for the exhibition.

“I have been experimenting with making an underpainting in vibrant saturated colors and then allowing some of these to show through my more naturalistic overpainting,” Crouch said. “This gives the painting a certain charge and energy that I find appealing.”

Born and raised in rural Illinois, Crouch received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Western Illinois in 2009 before earning a Master of Arts degree and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Bradley University.

After struggling with addiction as a young adult, he uses painting and drawing to express the feelings he experienced as a recovering addict. His experiences with longing for the simplicity of childhood are another driving force behind his work.

Since then, Crouch joined Cameron in August of 2021 and teaches painting and drawing. His approach to bringing his experiences to life varies from still-life paintings to large-scale narrative paintings.

Crouch’s oil painting, “Amanda,” will be on display from March 1 through mid-April at the Norick Art Center at Oklahoma City University.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Latest News

Lawton FFA President Maddie Muller previews Friday's Premium Sale
Lawton FFA to hold premium sale Friday evening at the Great Plains Coliseum
Cold finish to the week, storms in store for the end of the weekend | 2/24 AM
Cold finish to the week, storms in store for the end of the weekend | 2/24 AM
Justuff Surplus discusses Black History Month
Justuff Surplus discusses Black History Month
Comanche Nation’s Prevention and recovery program has been helping its residents get through...
The Art of Recovery showcase opens