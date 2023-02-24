Cold finish to the week, storms in store for the end of the weekend | 2/24 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Following the record high temperatures just a few days ago, we are waking up to below-freezing temperatures to start off the final day of the work/school week. Overhead cloud coverage will limit how warm we get today, only expecting to top out in the mid/upper 30s this afternoon. Winds will be blowing out of the north at 10-20 mph, causing wind chills throughout the day to not exceed the upper 20s and low 30s. There will be a very limited chance for precipitation today and tonight in the form of cold rain, though if it gets frigid enough at the surface, we can’t rule out the potential for some freezing rain. Little-to-no travel impacts are expected as most will stay dry today.

Winds will finally die down overnight, giving way for nearly calm winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. While this will negate most of our wind chills, temperatures themselves will still get down to the freezing mark to start off the day tomorrow.

Overcast skies remain king for Saturday as winds will gradually shift back out of the south at 5-10 mph. Isolated-to-scattered showers will continue tomorrow, thankfully staying in the form of rain as temperatures will rise into the low/mid 50s in the afternoon.

Occasional scattered showers will be present through the morning and afternoon on Sunday. Winds will pick back up out of the south at 15-25 mph behind a warm front, skyrocketing temperature back up into the 70s. These winds will also aid in bringing a lot of moisture and high dewpoints into the Texoma region. This combined with some brief clearing skies in the mid afternoon to allow for increased instability due to daytime heating, the ingredients will be in place to support thunderstorms and strong-to-severe weather.

The storms will be firing up ahead of quick-moving dryline/cold front around 5-6 PM in our western counties. These storms will be moving fast, reaching I-44 between 8-9 PM and fully sweeping out of Texoma before 11 PM. The strong winds propelling the storms will be the main severe threat on Sunday, gusting up to 60-80 mph. There will also be some strong winds at the surface and mid-levels of the atmosphere just ahead of the storms, gusting up to 40-50 mph out of the south. Not only will these southerly winds ahead of the storms be providing transport of moisture for atmospheric fuel, but they will also provide directional wind shear (in contrast to the westerly winds propelling the storms) to help in the formation of supercells and even some potential rotation within these storms. With those conditions in place, isolated tornadoes and some large hail are possible with any severe weather that develops.

This is a constantly evolving forecast, as in regards to the storms on Sunday, we will be tracking how quickly the cold airmass overhead right now will be pushed out of the way to allow for the warmer and more unstable airmass from the south. Given that today’s cold airmass has been stronger than previously forecasted, how quickly the warm front on Sunday pushes the cold airmass out of Texoma will be a factor in the severity of the storms, with a delayed clearing of the cold airmass resulting in potentially less severe weather on Sunday evening.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the first half of next week with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies will build in on Wednesday, with our next cool-down and chance of showers returning on Thursday and Friday.

