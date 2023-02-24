Furry Friend Friday: Corgi Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 5-month-old male Corgi mix named Panda, who was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare via owner release. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, February 25.

Lawton Animal Welfare’s Two Hearts Adoption is also next week! It will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. During the event, Pam & Berry will sponsor all adoptions.

Additionally, they still have barn cats available for adoption.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.