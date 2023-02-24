Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Corgi Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 5-month-old male Corgi mix named Panda, who was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare via owner release. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, February 25.

Lawton Animal Welfare’s Two Hearts Adoption is also next week! It will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. During the event, Pam & Berry will sponsor all adoptions.

Additionally, they still have barn cats available for adoption.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Corgi Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Corgi Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Shepard Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Shepherd Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Shepard Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Shepard Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix