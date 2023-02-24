Expert Connections
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.

LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead and at least one other injured after a double shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities reported one suspect had been detained at around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

One person was found dead after officers and fire crews were sent to a reported shooting at Ice Trey’s Barber Shop off 21st and Gore Blvd around 4:30 p.m. At least one other was injured, and KSWO crews saw multiple people being loaded into ambulances. Police said those people were transported to nearby hospitals.

Gore Blvd is shut down from 20th Street to 21st Street due to the active investigation. KSWO crews report the area is a large crime scene, with road blocks and heavy police presence.

Officials say witnesses and family members are being taken to the police station for questioning.

This is a developing story. You can count on us as we work to find out more.

