Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Latest News

President Joe Biden, center, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk during an...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a five-day, two-country...
Biden ready to run, first lady says
FILE - Former South Dakota Sen. James Abourezk is photographed in his Sioux Falls, S.D.,...
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92
Fort Sill recognizes honor graduates
Over 300 soldiers graduate basic training on Fort Sill
Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks