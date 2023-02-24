Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rihanna set to perform at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for best original song, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

The superstar is fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, and she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Wakanda Forever” is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Gwendolyn Monts shared the organizations upcoming events.
Lawton Alpha Kappa Alpha president highlights organzation’s community service

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals
A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.
Baby born during major snowstorm
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war