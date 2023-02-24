Weekend forecast! 2/24/23

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon! The cold temperatures will continue throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. There will be a 20 % chance of rain throughout the day with winds blowing in from the north south 5 to 15 mph. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the entire day with an overnight low in the 30s.

Sunday, there will be occasionally scattered showers throughout the morning with winds blowing in from the south 5 to 15 mph. As the dryline/cold front quickly moves in around 6pm, it will bring storms with it. Some areas can see severe threats such as high winds, hail, or even tornadoes. Stay weather aware throughout your weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s throughout your day.

Storms will end early Monday morning, as it will be a great day with highs back in the 70s. Winds will be sustained from the north west at 5 to 10 mph. Monday night’s low will be 45 degrees.

Have a safe weekend! - Jaden Knowles

