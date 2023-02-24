Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Weekend forecast! 2/24/23

Storm chances return Sunday night. 2/24/2023
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon! The cold temperatures will continue throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. There will be a 20 % chance of rain throughout the day with winds blowing in from the north south 5 to 15 mph. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the entire day with an overnight low in the 30s.

Sunday, there will be occasionally scattered showers throughout the morning with winds blowing in from the south 5 to 15 mph. As the dryline/cold front quickly moves in around 6pm, it will bring storms with it. Some areas can see severe threats such as high winds, hail, or even tornadoes. Stay weather aware throughout your weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s throughout your day.

Storms will end early Monday morning, as it will be a great day with highs back in the 70s. Winds will be sustained from the north west at 5 to 10 mph. Monday night’s low will be 45 degrees.

Have a safe weekend! - Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Latest News

Storm chances return Sunday night. 2/24/2023
Storm chances return Sunday night. 2/24/2023
Cold finish to the week, storms in store for the end of the weekend | 2/24 AM
Cold finish to the week, storms in store for the end of the weekend | 2/24 AM
Freezing rain Friday, severe storms Sunday
Light precip Friday with below average highs | 2/23PM
Freezing rain Friday, severe storms Sunday
Freezing rain Friday, severe storms Sunday 2/23PM