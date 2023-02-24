Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53

John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.(Provident Films - Samuel Goldwyn Films)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, La. (AP) — Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider, has died at the couple’s home in south Louisiana.

Alicia Allain Schneider died Tuesday, news outlets reported. She was 53. A cause of death was not provided.

John Schneider announced his wife’s death in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” Schneider, 62, wrote. The actor-singer-producer often referred to his spouse as “my Smile.”

John Schneider, who operates John Schneider Studios in Holden, asked for privacy but encouraged fans with photos of the couple to post them in the comments section.

“Lastly … hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did,” he said.

Alicia Allain Schneider worked as John Schneider’s manager before they married in 2019 at the barn on the studio property.

“This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard it said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now,” he wrote in another post Thursday.

Schneider’s former “Dukes” co-star, Tom Wopat, expressed his sympathy in a Facebook post as well.

“I didn’t get any details, but I don’t need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John’s dealing with,” Wopat said. “My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and his career, and she will be missed …”

Alicia Schneider, a native of Brusly, had numerous producing and acting credits to her name. The pair also developed and produced many film projects including “Anderson Bench,” “Like Son,” “Christmas Cars” and, most recently, the American flag-focused “To Die For.”

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter and other relatives. Services, which are pending, will be private.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Latest News

On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
Ivan Dmytriiev is a refugee from Ukraine
17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites
17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites
Kamal Rahm, 3, of Carlsbad, enjoys the snow at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa, Calif., on...
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan shivers without power
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China issues peace plan; Zelenskyy says he’ll await details