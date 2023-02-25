Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

5th Season 2023: stories, generators and more!

Fifth Season has begun for KSWO and Lawton, Oklahoma!
Fifth Season has begun for KSWO and Lawton, Oklahoma!(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Latest News

Texoma Golf Card
Texoma Golf Card 2022