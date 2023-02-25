Skip to content
Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week
News
Watch Live
Weather
Sports
Medwatch
Calendar
Who's Hiring
uShare w/7News
About Us
Contests
Home
Watch Live
Have a news tip? Send us an email
News
Local News
Crime
State
National
Exclusive Content
Medwatch
Good News
Military
Education
Weather
Closings
5th Season
Sports
Scoreboard
High-School
Cameron
Oklahoma University
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
Gas Prices
Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Contests
Expert Connections
Pet of The Week
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
5th Season 2023: stories, generators and more!
Fifth Season has begun for KSWO and Lawton, Oklahoma!
(KSWO)
By
Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST
|
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck
Latest News
Texoma Golf Card 2022