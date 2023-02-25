Expert Connections
Altus, Lawton students named Okla. Academic All-State Scholars

Altus High School's Morgan Beason and Wyatt Jensen were selected as 2023 Oklahoma Academic...
Altus High School's Morgan Beason and Wyatt Jensen were selected as 2023 Oklahoma Academic All-State Scholars.(Altus Public Schools)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students from Altus High School and Lawton High School are four of 100 students named 2023 Academic All-State Scholars.

Altus High School’s Morgan Beason and Wyatt Jensen were selected, along with Leonardo Hermosillo and Marc Spotts of Lawton High School.

Lawton High School's Leonardo Hermosillo and Marc Spotts were two of 100 Oklahoma high school...
Lawton High School's Leonardo Hermosillo and Marc Spotts were two of 100 Oklahoma high school seniors named Academic All-State Scholars.(Lawton Public Schools)

Each of the students will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award and a medallion, according to a press release. They will also be recognized at the foundation’s 37th annual Academic Awards Banquet in Tulsa on May 20.

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence hosts the prestigious awards, which have designated the 100 top public high school seniors since 1987. To apply, students must have an ACT score of at least 30, an SAT reading, writing and math score of at least 1370, or be selected as a semifinalist for a National Merit Scholarship. In addition to academic achievement, they are expected to show leadership and community service.

This year, the 100 selected students hailed from 75 schools in 68 Oklahoma school districts. They had an average GPA of 4.25 and an average ACT score of 33. 29 of the students were National Merit semifinalists, including Spotts.

