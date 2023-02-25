Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Annual Arts for All Luncheon held at Apache Casino

By Cade Taylor and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Annual Arts for All Festival is still a few months away, but that’s not stopping city officials from preparing for the big weekend.

Friday, February 24, a luncheon was held at the Apache Casino and Hotel among the festival’s sponsors.

On top of the luncheon itself, three lucky winners received awards in the Citizen, Educator, and Business of the Arts categories.

Jason Poudrier, the Arts and Humanities Administrator for the City of Lawton, says that hosting the luncheon in person again after being unable to previously was thrilling.

“This is really to kick off what’s going to happen over the next couple of months with the Arts for All Festival. It really just helps to promote Arts for All as well as give back to the community,” Poudrier said.

This year’s Arts for All will occur from May 12 to May 14 at Shepler Park.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Latest News

Horace Mann Elementary donates to Gabriel’s House in honor of annual “Soaring to Serve”...
Elementary donates to Gabriel’s House in honor of annual community project
The double shooting Thursday, on Gore Blvd in front of Ice Tre’s Barber Shop has left many of...
Barbershop owners speak out after shooting in front of their shop
The double shooting Thursday, on Gore Blvd in front of Ice Tre’s Barber Shop has left many of...
Barbershop owners speak out after shooting in front of their shop
City of Lawton manager releases statement after council’s unanimous vote to approve cobalt...
Lawton city manager releases statement on refinery approval