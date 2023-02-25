Annual Arts for All Luncheon held at Apache Casino

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Annual Arts for All Festival is still a few months away, but that’s not stopping city officials from preparing for the big weekend.

Friday, February 24, a luncheon was held at the Apache Casino and Hotel among the festival’s sponsors.

On top of the luncheon itself, three lucky winners received awards in the Citizen, Educator, and Business of the Arts categories.

Jason Poudrier, the Arts and Humanities Administrator for the City of Lawton, says that hosting the luncheon in person again after being unable to previously was thrilling.

“This is really to kick off what’s going to happen over the next couple of months with the Arts for All Festival. It really just helps to promote Arts for All as well as give back to the community,” Poudrier said.

This year’s Arts for All will occur from May 12 to May 14 at Shepler Park.

