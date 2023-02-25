Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Barbershop owners speak out after shooting in front of their shop

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The double shooting Thursday, on Gore Blvd in front of Ice Tre’s Barber Shop has left many of the barbers and their clients traumatized.

Barbers on Gore Boulevard said they heard gunshots ring out around 4 in the afternoon yesterday.

“My first initial feeling was shock, I heard gunshots. I immediately tried to get down and get everyone out of the way,” Tremayne Thompson said.

Lawton Police said one person is dead and another injured after the shooting, adding they wouldn’t be releasing further information Friday.

The barbershop owners said it’s a tragedy for the community.

“I really feel sorry for all the people involved, because it’s going to affect all of them, it’s going to affect all of us in here because that’s one thing I can never unsee again,” Thompson said.

The shop owners said they have an active shooter protocol and yesterday was a test of the training.

“I mean it was effective we talk about it a lot we go through it a lot, and when it happened it was almost second nature,” DJ Zackery said.

They said they were worried people wouldn’t feel comfortable continuing to get services there, even with the shooting being unrelated to their barbershop.

“We honestly just had a lot of clients just making sure their appointments were still standing. I did wake up thinking, hey we might lose some business, preparing the team for a downslide in business. But it seems like the community is rallying around us,” DJ Zackery said.

“We are getting a lot of support from our community which is great to see that they actually have our backs in this whole entire incident. Because it is an isolated incident and it is unfortunate a kid lost his life, but that’s definitely not a representation of what happens at Ice Tre’s Barbershop,” Thompson said.

