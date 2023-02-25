Daughter of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The daughter of the man killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night said she wants his death to be the last hit-and-run death in Lawton.

“I wouldn’t wish this feeling on anybody in the world, I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” Kiara McCorkle said.

McCorkle said learning about her father’s passing was devastating, but she was even more distraught when she learned the person reportedly fled the scene.

“You hit him and you just went, you just left. You didn’t go back to see if he was okay or anything. You never know, you could’ve saved him. You could have saved my dad, he could have still been here, you never know,” McCorkle said.

Following Thomas Watkins’ death following an alleged hit and run at Southwest 11th St. and Bishop Rd., the Lawton Police Department arrested Deandre Daniels. He is now facing charges of first degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

McCorkle said she thought his arrest would give her a sense of peace, but ultimately it doesn’t bring her dad back.

“Just because they arrested him does not mean he’s going to stay arrested, doesn’t mean the charges are going to stick,” McCorkle said.

She said her father’s death will not be in vain. She hopes to talk to the City of Lawton about the lack of sidewalks, proper street lighting, and crosswalks.

“I know for a fact this not going to be the last time y’all hear from me when it comes to these streets because my babies are going to be safe in these streets, they’re going to be able to go across the street without running across for their life,” McCorkle said.

