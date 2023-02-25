Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Daughter of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The daughter of the man killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night said she wants his death to be the last hit-and-run death in Lawton.

“I wouldn’t wish this feeling on anybody in the world, I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” Kiara McCorkle said.

McCorkle said learning about her father’s passing was devastating, but she was even more distraught when she learned the person reportedly fled the scene.

“You hit him and you just went, you just left. You didn’t go back to see if he was okay or anything. You never know, you could’ve saved him. You could have saved my dad, he could have still been here, you never know,” McCorkle said.

Following Thomas Watkins’ death following an alleged hit and run at Southwest 11th St. and Bishop Rd., the Lawton Police Department arrested Deandre Daniels. He is now facing charges of first degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

McCorkle said she thought his arrest would give her a sense of peace, but ultimately it doesn’t bring her dad back.

“Just because they arrested him does not mean he’s going to stay arrested, doesn’t mean the charges are going to stick,” McCorkle said.

She said her father’s death will not be in vain. She hopes to talk to the City of Lawton about the lack of sidewalks, proper street lighting, and crosswalks.

“I know for a fact this not going to be the last time y’all hear from me when it comes to these streets because my babies are going to be safe in these streets, they’re going to be able to go across the street without running across for their life,” McCorkle said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Latest News

A Lawton artist’s work on the Postal Service’s most recent Black Heritage stamp was recognized...
Ernest J. Gaines Black Heritage Stamp dedicated
Demolition crews will soon make their way to a beloved playground in Walters.
Renovation at beloved Walters playground set to begin
Demolition crews will soon make their way to a beloved playground in Walters.
Renovation at beloved Walters playground set to begin
Wright has an appointment on March 30th with doctors that will officially put him on the top of...
Lawton man begins the process of a lifetime for kidney transplant
Wright has an appointment on March 30th with doctors that will officially put him on the top of...
Lawton man begins process of a lifetime for kidney transplant