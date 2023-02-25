Elementary donates to Gabriel’s House in honor of annual community project

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Horace Mann Elementary in Duncan sought to spread kindness during National Random Acts of Kindness Week with their annual “Soaring to Serve” school-wide community project.

This year the students held a coin drive for Gabriel’s House in Duncan, an after-school program that helps provide a safe environment to students in the area with various activities.

Chrisie Young, the Horace Mann Elementary Librarian, says this is an important program that engrains the children with kindness at a young age.

“It’s important to teach our students to give back and to serve others at a young age. If they learn that from a young age, then hopefully, they’ll carry that through as they grow older and as they go through the other sites in Duncan and up to the high school, where they do a much bigger version of this through their Halo Week program.”

Young says the kids light up when they hear from the organizations they help throughout the year and know they’re making an impact.

And thanks to a generous donation from the Tilley Group, who matched what Horace Mann Elementary was able to raise, their total contribution to Gabriel’s House was $6,700.

