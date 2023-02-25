Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Elementary donates to Gabriel’s House in honor of annual community project

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Horace Mann Elementary in Duncan sought to spread kindness during National Random Acts of Kindness Week with their annual “Soaring to Serve” school-wide community project.

This year the students held a coin drive for Gabriel’s House in Duncan, an after-school program that helps provide a safe environment to students in the area with various activities.

Chrisie Young, the Horace Mann Elementary Librarian, says this is an important program that engrains the children with kindness at a young age.

“It’s important to teach our students to give back and to serve others at a young age. If they learn that from a young age, then hopefully, they’ll carry that through as they grow older and as they go through the other sites in Duncan and up to the high school, where they do a much bigger version of this through their Halo Week program.”

Young says the kids light up when they hear from the organizations they help throughout the year and know they’re making an impact.

And thanks to a generous donation from the Tilley Group, who matched what Horace Mann Elementary was able to raise, their total contribution to Gabriel’s House was $6,700.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Latest News

The double shooting Thursday, on Gore Blvd in front of Ice Tre’s Barber Shop has left many of...
Barbershop owners speak out after shooting in front of their shop
Annual Arts for All Luncheon held in Apache
Annual Arts for All Luncheon held at Apache Casino
City of Lawton manager releases statement after council’s unanimous vote to approve cobalt...
Lawton city manager releases statement on refinery approval
The approval of recreation marijuana has been a controversial topic. It can affect everything...
Views on recreational marijuana