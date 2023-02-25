Ernest J. Gaines Black Heritage Stamp dedicated

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton artist’s work on the Postal Service’s most recent Black Heritage stamp was recognized Friday in a special stamp dedication.

Robert Peterson was commissioned to paint a portrait of prolific author Ernest J. Gaines for the USPS Black Heritage series of stamps.

Lawton mayor Stan Booker, the Lawton branch NAACP, and one of Gaines’ family members were present at the for the dedication, which was held at the Bethlehem Baptist Church,

Peterson also shared his thoughts on the creative process, and expressed his gratitude for being chosen to paint Gaines.

”I think its absolutely amazing,” he said, “To be a part of something that’s honoring somebody like Mr Gaines is absolutely amazing. His work, his passion, his love for his family - to be able to be a part of his history is amazing, and I’m honored.”

Gaines is considered a vital African American voice in the world of literature, using his works to bring attention to racial oppression and violence.

The stamp is available for purchase at most Post Office locations.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.