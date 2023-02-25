Fort Sill leaders celebrated in Change of Responsibility ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill celebrated two of the Post’s leaders as they entered new phases of their military careers.

During Friday’s Change of Responsibility ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fluharty took over as the top enlisted position in the Field Artillery.

He’s assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McMurdy.

The ceremony was not just a time for Fort Sill to reflect on McMurdy’s leadership, but to celebrate and show support for Fluharty as he stepped into the role.

Col. John Barefield expressed that during the event.

“While its never easy to say goodbye to such a tremendous leader, we have been extremely fortunate to bring another equally qualified leader to carry the torch forward.“ he said.

