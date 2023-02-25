Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school. (Credit: WWSB)
By WWSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNNELL Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a teenager has been arrested after knocking a school employee unconscious.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old Matanzas High School student is in a juvenile detention center after attacking a paraprofessional.

Authorities said the attack happened on Tuesday in a school hallway.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video showing the student rushing toward the teacher’s aide and knocking her to the ground.

The student can be seen in the video kicking and punching the unconscious female several times in the back and head. Others rushed in to help the victim and stop the attack, authorities said.

The unidentified school employee was transported to a hospital for treatment after the incident.

Authorities described the responsible student as a 6-foot-6 male weighing about 270 pounds.

Deputies said he told them that he was upset because she had taken his Nintendo Switch away from him during class.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The juvenile has not been immediately identified but deputies said he has been charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front will sweep across the DMA overnight bringing north winds and much colder air...
Cold front moves in tonight | 2/22PM
LPD Investigating a double shooting off 21st Street and Gore Blvd
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud in fraudulent PPP loan scheme
Deondre Daniel was arrested in connection to Tuesday night's fatal hit and run in SW Lawton.
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton Police are asking for help from the community...
Authorities seeking information on recently stolen truck

Latest News

Westwin Elements Incorporated received a unanimous yes vote at Lawton City council, giving them...
Lawton City Council approves plan to bring cobalt refinery to town
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony after a second day of cross-examination.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
Horace Mann Elementary donates to Gabriel’s House in honor of annual “Soaring to Serve”...
Elementary donates to Gabriel’s House in honor of annual community project
Kamal Rahm, 3, of Carlsbad, enjoys the snow at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa, Calif., on...
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan shivers without power
The double shooting Thursday, on Gore Blvd in front of Ice Tre’s Barber Shop has left many of...
Barbershop owners speak out after shooting in front of their shop