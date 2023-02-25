Lawton City Council approves plan to bring cobalt refinery to town

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials said the refinery would be a multi-million dollar investment and create thousands of jobs.

Westwin Elements Incorporated received a unanimous yes vote at Lawton City council, giving them the green light into the beginning phase of building a cobalt refinery in Lawton.

“You know this is cutting edge technology, environmentally friendly, environmentally natural refining of a very important mineral important to our national security. That’s one reason why it’s fitting that they choose Lawton Fort Sill because we’re such a patriotic community,” Mayor Stan Booker said.

Richard Rogalski executive director for the Lawton economic Authority said this cobalt refinery is projected to create more than two thousand jobs with an average salary of one hundred thousand dollars.

“You that’s a great mark, that’s our benchmark 100 thousand dollar jobs and that is an average. That means which there will be people who make much less and there will be people that make more and that’s an average. But even more, than that 100 thousand dollar jobs create more jobs in the community,” Mayor Stan Booker said.

While the Mayor and Council members are all on board for this, some residents voiced their concerns about the company.

“Westwin Elements does not have mining or refinery experience, Lawton resident said.

“I agree big business needs to come to Lawton, I am all for that but are we willing to sell our soul out to a company that looks good on the surface, but have not thoroughly researched,” Lawton resident said.

“The company Westwin Elements is only about a year old, but the process real refining brains behind this is a company CVMR and they’ve been in business for 30 years, and they have 30 patents on this refinement process,” Rogalski said.

Another concern residents have is how environmentally safe will this be.

“This whole technology with that environment in mind this process is environmentally friendly to start with, like you said we also have hose other insurance in case there is a spill or something,” Rogalski said.

This yes vote is just the beginning phase of this whole project, Westwin Elements has 6 months to show its commitment to finance 126 million dollars for the project, before Lawton chips in 10 million dollars of city money.

“They have 6 months to do that, the agreement says they will actually start the construction prior to December of this year December of 2023,” Rogalski said.

